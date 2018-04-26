WATCH: The Libertines To Curate & Headline Kent Festival

The Time For Heroes outfit will play Wheels and Fins Festival on the South East coast, where they'll be in charge of the line-up.

The Libertines are curating and performing at a festival in Kent this year.

The Can't Stand Me Now rockers will headline Wheels and Fins Festival on Sunday 9 September at Joss Bay Beach in Broadstairs, whilst bringing along their favourite acts to perform before them.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "Good morning, you beautiful lot. Dead excited to announce we'll not only be headlining Sunday at @wheelsandfinsuk this September, but we'll be inviting a load of incredible artists to come and play throughout the day too!"

Watch their announcement video above.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and co. have been spending plenty of time in that that corner of the country after opening their hotel and creative space, The Albion Rooms, in nearby Margate.

Watch their video trailer for the hotel in behind-the-scenes video, titled First Day At Albion Rooms:

A statement read: "Inspired by the celluloid co-habitation antics of the Beatles and the Monkees, Carl, Gary, John and Peter had been looking for a creative home: a living art space, a Warholian factory, with guest rooms, a bar and studio."

The Libertines are also set to play headline shows at Y Not?, Kendal Calling and Victorious Festival this year, as well as a set at Meltdown Festival, which is being curated by The Cure's Robert Smith the year.