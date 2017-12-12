PHOTOS: The Libertines & More Design T-Shirts For Cancer Charity

The Time For Heroes rockers have joined the likes of Jimmy Eat World and Circa Waves in designing the tees & sweatshirts in aid of Trekstock's Yellow Bird Project.

The Libertines are among a line-up of artists lending their support to charity by designing their own band t-shirts.

Young adult cancer charity Trekstock have announced the new winter collection for their Yellow Bird Project, which features original designs from the Up The Bracket band.

See The Libertines t-shirts below:

Also lending their original designs to the tees, which will raise funds for young adults in their 20s and 30s as they live with, through and beyond cancer, are Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Waves, Birdy, Mr Scruff, Architects, Milky Chance and Timber Timbre.

See a selection of the new designs from all the acts here:

All designs are on sale now and are available as T-shirts retailing at £22 and all-new sweatshirts at £30.

100% of all proceeds go directly to Trekstock. For more information visit yellowbirdproject.com.