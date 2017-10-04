WATCH: How Yoko Ono Inspired Liam Gallagher's Album Lyrics...

4 October 2017, 14:23

The rocker told Radio X's Chris Moyles how a meeting with the icon influenced the lyrics on his I've All I Need track.

Liam Gallagher has revealed how a meeting with Yoko Ono 18 years ago inspired the lyrics on his new album.

In an interview with Radio X's Chris Moyles, the former Oasis frontman unveiled a world exclusive first play of I've All I Need, which is the last track on his debut record.

Watch the clip above.

Talking about the track, he told Moyles: "I can tell you an interesting fact. There's a line in there that says 'I hibernate and sing/While gathering my wings'.

"I was over in New York once, and I got a call saying, 'Yoko wants to meet you,' and I'd just called my kid Lennon," recalled the Oasis man.

"We go in there. In the kitchen she invites me in, makes me a cup of tea and she's got this massive banner around the kitchen and I said, 'What does that mean?'

"She goes, 'Ah John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet the parents.' Anyway it says, While i've been hibernating I've been gathering my wings. And it was when he'd stopped making music. So I thought, 'Write that down.'"

The rocker added: "Anyway, so years go by and I've been trying to get that into a song and could never get it in. And then it happened on that."

Liam also told Moyles that there's not a day that goes by that he doesn't think of his old band. 

Watch our clip below:

"You know, I’m proud to be in Oasis, I love Oasis, still do - not a day that goes by without thinking of it, you know what I mean? So it’s good to be making music of that calibre."

Liam Gallagher's debut solo album, As You Were, is released on 6 October.

Liam Gallagher As You Were album cover

Liam Gallagher - As You Were tracklisting

1. Wall Of Glass
2. Bold
3. Greedy Soul
4. Paper Crown
5. For What It's Worth
6. When I'm In Need 
7. You Better Run
8. I Get By
9. Chinatown
10. Come Back To Me
11. Universal Gleam
12. I've All I Need

