Liam Gallagher Joins Huge Headliners At Parklife 2018

The former Oasis frontman will join the likes of The xx, Skepta and N.E.R.D in headlining the Manchester festival.

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for a homecoming festival slot at Manchester's Parklife 2018.

The outspoken rocker will be joined by The xx, N.E.R.D and his grime pal Skepta in headlining the festival, which takes place from 9-10 June this year.

Parklife 2018 revealed...



RT for the chance to win 4x VIP Weekend tickets –



On sale Thursday 9am sharp!https://t.co/48Wh6GZbLT pic.twitter.com/wPPWPGrXsV — Parklife (@Parklifefest) January 30, 2018

The gig will mark the first time the Wall Of Glass singer will play Heaton Park since supporting The Stone Roses with Beady Eye in 2012, and with Oasis in 2009.

Also conformed for the event are the likes of Lorde, Justice, Chvrhes, Everything Everything and more.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 1 February from 9am.