Liam Gallagher Wished Morrissey A "Miserable" Christmas

27 December 2017, 10:56
The Wall Of Glass singer was waxing lyrical on Twitter during the festive season.
Liam Gallagher gave Morrissey an unusual festive greeting this year.
Taking to Twitter the former Oasis frontman wrote in the wee hours of Christmas day: "Miserable Xmas to morrisey as you were LG x”
Miserable Xmas to morrisey as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
It seems to have been more of a compliment than an insult, however, since the Wall Of Glass singer suggested he may have been listening to The Smiths by quoting their lyrics on the social media platform.
The devil will find work for idle hands to do— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
But I'm still fond of you as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
William it was really nothing— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
I've seen this happen in other people's life's and now it's happening in mine A.Y.W.— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
Though Moz got a namedrop this year, he's not the only artist Liam seems to have been listening to over the festive period.
Last week saw him paraphrase what appeared to be a lyric from The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony.
Your a slave to the money— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 20, 2017
Christmas Day also saw Gallagher quote fellow Mancunians The Happy Mondays, sharing lyrics to their Kinky Afro and 24 Hour Party People tracks.
Twenty four hour people— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
Son I'm 30 I only went with your mother cuz she's dirty THE END— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017
Earlier this month, Liam set tongues wagging when he posted a cryptic tweet sending good wishes to “team NG," wishing them a Happy Christmas.
I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017
However, the former Oasis rocker later insisted there’s no chance of the band getting back together, and has instead said the pair have called for a cease fire with their taunts.
Speaking to Australian newspaper The Age, he said: “God no, no. Oasis isn’t getting back together, not at all. I’m doing my thing, [Noel’s] doing his thing and that is the end of it.
Meanwhile, Paddy Power have released fresh odds of the band reuniting, giving 8/1 odds on them announcing a 2018 tour, 12/1 odds of them announcing a 2019 tour and 16/1 odds of the band playing Knebworth in 2018.
Hilariously enough, the the best odds of 6/4 were given to Liam Gallagher for tweeting that "Oasis will never get back together in 2018," which to be fair could happen at any given minute knowing how much he uses Twitter...
Watch Liam talk about the chances of an Oasis reunion with Radio X:
Photo credit: Press/ Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images