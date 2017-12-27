Liam Gallagher Wished Morrissey A "Miserable" Christmas

The Wall Of Glass singer was waxing lyrical on Twitter during the festive season.

Liam Gallagher gave Morrissey an unusual festive greeting this year.

Taking to Twitter the former Oasis frontman wrote in the wee hours of Christmas day: "Miserable Xmas to morrisey as you were LG x”



Miserable Xmas to morrisey as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

It seems to have been more of a compliment than an insult, however, since the Wall Of Glass singer suggested he may have been listening to The Smiths by quoting their lyrics on the social media platform.

The devil will find work for idle hands to do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

But I'm still fond of you as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

William it was really nothing — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

I've seen this happen in other people's life's and now it's happening in mine A.Y.W. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

Though Moz got a namedrop this year, he's not the only artist Liam seems to have been listening to over the festive period.

Last week saw him paraphrase what appeared to be a lyric from The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony.

Your a slave to the money — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 20, 2017

Christmas Day also saw Gallagher quote fellow Mancunians The Happy Mondays, sharing lyrics to their Kinky Afro and 24 Hour Party People tracks.

Twenty four hour people — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

Son I'm 30 I only went with your mother cuz she's dirty THE END — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017

Earlier this month, Liam set tongues wagging when he posted a cryptic tweet sending good wishes to “team NG," wishing them a Happy Christmas.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

However, the former Oasis rocker later insisted there’s no chance of the band getting back together, and has instead said the pair have called for a cease fire with their taunts.

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Age, he said: “God no, no. Oasis isn’t getting back together, not at all. I’m doing my thing, [Noel’s] doing his thing and that is the end of it.