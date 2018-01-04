Liam Gallagher Reveals Whether He'll Ever Crowd Surf Again

The Wall Of Glass singer pulled off the unexpected stunt when he sang with the Foo Fighters at Cal Jam 2017, and now he's confirmed whether he'd be up for a repeat performance.

Liam Gallagher has strongly suggested he won't be crowd surfing any time soon.

The Wall Of Glass singer is known for his simple presentation on stage, always wearing a parka with either one hand clutching a tambourine or both his hands behind his back.

But last year he surprised the crowds at Cal Jam 2017 during his performance with the Foo Fighters when he decided to get carried by the crowd.

When responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if if he'd be doing the classic rock star move again, he simply responded: "Nah fuck that."

Nah fuck that — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 2, 2018

Shortly after the gig, where the rocker performed The Beatles' Come Together with Dave Grohl and co. the Oasis man revealed he only did it because he forgot the words.

Speaking to Vulture, he explained: "I thought we were doing I Am the Walrus, but I got there and it was Come Together, so I was going, 'Who? What? Why?' And then, yeah, I’d had a lot to drink as well.

He added: "I’m not one for getting up onstage and doing songs unless I’ve had a real rehearsal. Especially now with social media, since these things hang around for a bit. So I thought, 'You know what? Fuck this.' And I jumped in the crowd.

"So yeah, I forgot the words. But I can barely fucking remember my words let alone fucking I Am the Walrus mashed with Come Together.

Watch the moment Gallagher crowd surfed here:

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Morning Glory at London's Alexandra Palace in December 2017:

Photo credit: Angel Marchini/Zuma Press/PA Images