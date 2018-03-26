How To Buy Liam Gallagher's Orange Parka

Find out how to get your hands on one of the Oasis legend's favourite items of clothing.

Let's face it: Liam Gallagher absolutely LOVES a parka.

In fact, the former Oasis frontman is rarely seen without one, and he certainly never takes them off when he's on stage- preferring to get a healthy sweat-on instead.

Even his estranged sibling Noel calls his followers "Parka Monkeys," proving just how dedicated Liam is to the item of clothing.

One item in particular that keeps catching everyone's attention is Liam's orange jacket, which he wore at the One Love Manchester benefit concert last year.

See him sing Live Forever with Coldplay's Chris Martin accompanying him on guitar:

Last week saw the fiery jacket make yet another appearance when the Wall Of Glass singer surprised The Killers (and scared the bejeezus) out of Brandon Flowers on stage.

For any of you who love the item or were just wondering where the hell you'd even go about finding a bright orange parka like Liam's, wonder no more!

The jacket is actually a Fall Leaf Bud Coat from Japanese label Sassafras.

According to End Clothing, they started off creating heavy duty clothing "intended for garden use," but they've happened to take off as fashion items too.

Liam Gallagher's Orange Sassafaras Fall Leaf Bud Coat. Picture: Sassafaras/ End Clothing

However, if you fancy owning one of these coats, you'd have to be working in some pretty posh gardens, as it's generally on sale for a whopping £479.

But don't worry if that's not quite realistic for you, as it was on sale for... the slightly less expensive price of £309.

Unfortunately for those who can actually afford it, it's currently sold out.

Shame, as we were just about to get out our Amex card...

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Wonderwall on the Radio X rooftop in - you guessed it - a parka!