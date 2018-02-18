WATCH Liam Gallagher Performs Wonderwall - Acoustic!

See the former Oasis frontman play an amazing version of the 1995 classic on the rooftop at Radio X.

Liam Gallagher played a breathtaking gig on the roof of Radio X's London studio on Monday 12 February.

The Mancunian legend treated a tiny audience at our Leicester Square HQ to an acoustic set of solo tracks and even some classic Oasis hits.

One of the classics was the evergreen Wonderwall.

The song, of course, is taken from the mammoth-selling second Oasis album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory and would have been a surefire No 1 single, if it were not for TV stars Robson And Jerome who had one of those inexplicably popular chart hits with a cover of I Believe.

Wonderwall was the name of a British psychedelic film, whose soundtrack was written and recorded by George Harrison - on of the very first solo Beatles projects.

But George’s album Wonderwall Music wasn’t the inspiration behind the Oasis song, other than a cool name. In fact, the song was originally called Wishing Stone and was knocked out in half a day during the Morning Glory sessions in Wales with producer Owen Morris.

It was long thought that Wonderwall was written about Noel Gallagher’s then-girlfriend and future wife Meg Matthews. But Noel later told the BBC: "The meaning of that song was taken away from me by the media who jumped on it, and how do you tell your Mrs it's not about her once she's read it is? It's a song about an imaginary friend who's gonna come and save you from yourself".

Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews, 1997. Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Archive

Whatever the meaning of Wonderwall is, the song remains as popular today as it has ever been.

In 2016, the song was named the Best British Song Of All Time by Radio X listeners. On hearing the news, Noel Gallagher told us: “What can I say? The people have spoken.”

You can also watch Liam perform the Oasis classic Some Might Say acoustic for the first time EVER: