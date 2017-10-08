Liam Gallagher Crowd Surfs During Foo Fighters Show

The star joined Dave Grohl and co at the CalJam festival - and jumped into the crowd!

Liam Gallagher surprised fans at CalJam festival last night (7 October) when he uncharacteristically jumped into the audience to crowd-surf!

The Oasis star had joined headliners Foo Fighters onstage for a rendition of the Beatles classic Come Together, which also saw Aerosmith’s Joe Perry guest on guitar.

#foofighters brought out original #CalJam dude #joeperry from #Aerosmith to jam on #thebeatles’ #cometogether with #liamgallagher on vocals. #caljam17 A post shared by Jason Malmberg (@decabet) onOct 8, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

Liam read the lyrics to the 1969 John Lennon tune from a huge piece of paper, before diving into the crowd. Watch the moment here:

Gallagher’s debut solo album, As You Were, was released on Friday (6 October) and is expected to smash into the charts this weekend. Meanwhile, the lead track, Wall Of Glass has been named the third biggest selling single on vinyl by the Official Charts Company, behind David Bowie, The Smiths. See the full chart here.