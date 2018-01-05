WATCH: This Baby's Reaction To Liam Gallagher Is Adorable

5 January 2018, 12:31

See what happens when this 4-month-old hears her mother sing a track off Gallagher's As You Were album.

A proud mum has shared her tot's love for Liam Gallagher, and it's the most adorable thing ever.

Beth Hood from Leeds posted the adorable adorable footage on Twitter, which witnesses her singing the rocker's For What It's Worth single and her baby's amazing reaction.

Watch it above, courtesy of BethOddy91 in a tweet, which was captioned: "When even your 4 month old appreciates @liamgallagher".

While the As You Were ballad might be a bit of a tear-jerker, it has the complete opposite effect on the little'un who smiles with delight.

Though she might just be the youngest Liam fan we've seen yet, there's one tot that's hot on the rocker's heels.

Last year we were introduced you to the immense talent of young Seth, who has mastered the stance of the Oasis legend at just a couple year's old.

Watch his take on Liam in a video which was shared by his dad, Steven, on Twitter:

Uncanny.

Lead photo and video credit: Twitter/BethOddy91

