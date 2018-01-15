Why Liam Is Sort Of Gutted Noel Did Get A BRITs Nod...

15 January 2018, 10:00

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman received a nomination for British Male Solo Artist, while his brother was absent from all categories.

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to react to the fact his brother didn't receive a BRIT Awards nomination, and share his slight regret that he won't be there to hurl abuse at his brother. 

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer joked: "So the creepy 1 gets blanked at the Brits oh well was looking forward to hurling abuse at him and his poshos from across the room LG x"

However, the rocker - who released his No.1 debut album, As You Were, this year has insisted he doesn't think he's a shoo-in to win the award, writing: "Bragging not really i know I'm not gonna win just pointing out to the gobshite who said nobody gives a fuck what liam gallagher thinks LG x"

When first hearing about the news, he fancied his chances, saying: "YOU GOTTA BE IN IT TO WIN IT".

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters will make their live debut at the BRIT Awards next month.

The US rockers have picked up four gongs from the prestigious event over the years - three for International Group in 2008, 2012 and 2015, and Best International Album for 2007s Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace - but have never performed before, and can't wait to play at London's The O2 on 21 February.

Sharing their excitement about the news, frontman Dave Grohl wrote on Twitter: "How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave".

It comes after a stellar 2017 for the Best Of You rockers which saw the band headline Glastonbury, open their own temporary pub in London and sell-out their UK arena tour.

Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

BRITs chairman & CEO and chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said: "Anyone who was lucky enough to witness one of their shows on the recent sold-out UK tour, or their set at Glastonbury - which was undoubtedly one of the best performances the festival has ever seen and a night that will be talked about forever - will know why Foo Fighters are the biggest and most exciting rock band in the world.

"Quite remarkably they have never performed at The BRITs, so I am over the moon to confirm a massive BRITs exclusive to have them grace our stage."

Foo Fighters join previously confirmed performers, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dua Lipa in taking to the stage for what looks set to be a show-stopping show.

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony will also see Jack Whitehall taking over hosting duties.

On Saturday 13 January the awards will kick off with the nominations launch show, The BRITs Are Coming 2018, which will once again be hosted by Emma Willis, and will air on ITV from 5.45pm.

Liam Payne, Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit, J Hus and BRITs Critic's choice winner Jorja Smith, will perform.

Foo Fighters are also set for huge stadium dates at the London Stadium and Man City football ground The Etihad Stadium this summer.

BRIT Awards Nominees 2018

British Album of the Year
Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran - Divide
J Hus - Common Sense
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man - Humour
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

British Male Solo Artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag'n'Bone Man
Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist
Paloma Faith
Kate Tempest
Jessie Ware
Laura Marling
Dua Lipa

British Group
Wolf Alice
Gorillaz
London Grammar
The XX
Royal Blood

British Breakthrough
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha

Critics’ Choice Award
Jorja Smith - WINNER
Mabel
Stefflon Don

British Single of the Year
Liam Payne - Strip That Down featuring Quavo
Jax Jones feat. Raye - You Don't Know Me
Clean Bandit - Symphony featuring Zara Larsson
Rag'n'Bone Man - Human
J HUS - Did You See
Calvin Harris - Feels featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Jonas Blue - Mama featuring William Singe
Little Mix - 'Touch'

British Artist Video 
Calvin Harris
Clean Bandit
Jonas Blue
Little Mix
Ed Sheeran
Dua Lipa
Anne-Marie
Liam Payne 
Harry Styles 
Zayn Malik

International Female Solo Artist
Taylor Swift
Lorde
Bjork
P!nk
Alicia Keys

International Male Solo Artist
Kendrick Lemar
Childish Gambino
Drake
Beck
DJ Khaled

International Group
Foo Fighters
Arcade Fire
LCD Soundsystem
Haim
The Killers

