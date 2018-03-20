Richard Ashcroft To Tour With Liam Gallagher

Richard Ashcroft and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Verve frontman is joining the Oasis rocker on his new North American dates this year.

Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft are to tour North America with each other this year.

The former Oasis rocker has just announced a new run of dates in the US, and it's been confirmed that he'll be joined on tour by his friend and fellow rocker.

Liam's shows will start in San Francisco on 10 May and will finish in Washington DC on 18 May, where he'll continue his dates without support from The Verve man.

Richard Ashcroft. Picture: Press

The announcement of new tour dates comes shortly after Liam was forced to cut short his set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chile due to illness.

The Wall Of Glass hitmaker left the stage because his "on-going" chest infection made it difficult for him to sing properly.

Before leaving, he told the crowd: "My voice is absolutely smashed."I'm not just going to stand here all night screaming out for everybody sounding fucking horrific. I'm very sorry I can't sing the tunes."

A new statement has since been shared on Gallagher's Twitter account which confirms he has been diagnosed with "respiratory infection and a fever".

Meanwhile, The Killers paid tribute to Liam Gallagher by covering classic Oasis track Wonderwall.

Playing the same festival in Chile after the rocker was forced to quit mid-set, Brandon Flowers told the crowd: "We heard you missed out on a couple of songs today that you wanted to hear.

"Liam Gallagher is my king, he is one of my king. This is in no way to disparage anything that he did. He’s got problems today. But any night that Wonderwall is being sung by a lot of people is a good thing.”

See the dates below:

10 May - The Masonic, San Francisco

11 May - The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

13 May - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

14 May - Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, Boston MA

16 May - Central Park Summerstage, New York

17 May - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia

19 May - Lincoln Theatre, Washington DC