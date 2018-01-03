Why The Top Albums Of 2017 Will Probably Make Liam Gallagher Smile...

The Top 40 British albums of the last year have been unveiled, and the Wall of Glass singer has reached higher than his brother Noel.

The biggest-selling albums of 2017 have been revealed, with Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Divide) making the top spot.

The list - which was compiled of album sales and streams throughout the year by Official Charts - saw the singer-songwriter's third studio album by Rag'n'Bone Man's Human LP.

Though Liam Gallagher's might already be pretty chuffed about the fact his debut solo effort, As You Were, made the Top 10 overall, he's no doubt positively gleaming about the fact it outsold his brother's third studio effort.

While As You Were scored ninth place on the list, Noel's Who Built The Moon? trailed 10 positions behind in 19th place. Something tells us Noel might not let it get to him, however, since Liam's album had a seven week head start to accumulate sales.

Plus Who Built The Moon? did score Noel his 10th UK No.1 album overall.

Elsewhere on the combined chart were Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold in at No. 32, Royal Blood's How Did We Get So Dark at No. 39 and Kasabian's For Crying Out Loud at No. 40.

Not content to take the top spot, Ed Sheeran's x (Multiply) and + (Add) albums, also featured in this year's list charting at 6 and 16 respectively.

See the full Top 40, which combines sales and streaming equivalent sales below: