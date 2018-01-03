Why The Top Albums Of 2017 Will Probably Make Liam Gallagher Smile...

3 January 2018, 15:51

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

The Top 40 British albums of the last year have been unveiled, and the Wall of Glass singer has reached higher than his brother Noel.

The biggest-selling albums of 2017 have been revealed, with Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Divide) making the top spot.

The list - which was compiled of album sales and streams throughout the year by Official Charts - saw the singer-songwriter's third studio album by Rag'n'Bone Man's Human LP.

Though Liam Gallagher's might already be pretty chuffed about the fact his debut solo effort, As You Were, made the Top 10 overall, he's no doubt positively gleaming about the fact it outsold his brother's third studio effort.

While As You Were scored ninth place on the list, Noel's Who Built The Moon? trailed 10 positions behind in 19th place. Something tells us Noel might not let it get to him, however, since Liam's album had a seven week head start to accumulate sales.

Plus Who Built The Moon? did score Noel his 10th UK No.1 album overall. 

Elsewhere on the combined chart were Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold in at No. 32, Royal Blood's How Did We Get So Dark at No. 39 and Kasabian's For Crying Out Loud at No. 40. 

Not content to take the top spot, Ed Sheeran's  x (Multiply) and + (Add) albums, also featured in this year's list charting at 6 and 16 respectively.

See the full Top 40, which combines sales and streaming equivalent sales below: 

1. ÷  - ED SHEERAN

2. HUMAN - RAG'N'BONE MAN

3. THE THRILL OF IT ALL - SAM SMITH

4. GLORY DAYS - LITTLE MIX

5. BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA- PINK

6. X - ED SHEERAN

7. TOGETHER AGAIN - MICHAEL BALL & ALFIE BOE

8. MORE LIFE - DRAKE

9. AS YOU WERE - LIAM GALLAGHER

10. GANG SIGNS & PRAYER - STORMZY

11. A LOVE SO BEAUTIFUL - ROY ORBISON

12. MOANA - MOTION PICTURE CAST RECORDING

13. WONDERLAND - TAKE THAT

14. THE ARCHITECT - PALOMA FAITH

15. REPUTATION TAYLOR SWIFT

16. ED SHEERAN

17. LISTEN WITHOUT PREJUDICE - VOL 1 GEORGE MICHAEL

18. 25 - ADELE

19. WHO BUILT THE MOON? - NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

20. REVIVAL - EMINEM

21. NAT KING COLE & ME - GREGORY PORTER

22. HARRY STYLES - HARRY STYLES

23. TROLLS - MOTION PICTURE CAST RECORDING

24. CHRISTMAS - MICHAEL BUBLE 

25. 24K MAGIC - BRUNO MARS

26. STARBOY - THE WEEKND

27. DAMN.- KENDRICK LAMAR

28. TWENTY FIVE - GEORGE MICHAEL

29. DIAMONDS - ELTON JOHN

30. LADIES & GENTLEMEN - THE BEST OF GEORGE MICHAEL

31. SGT PEPPER'S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND - BEATLES

32. CONCRETE AND GOLD - FOO FIGHTERS

33. TRUTH IS A BEAUTIFUL THING - LONDON GRAMMAR 

34. CURTAIN CALL - THE HITS - EMINEM

35. TIME FLIES - 1994-2009 OASIS

36. LA LA LAND - MOTION PICTURE CAST RECORDING

37. CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS AND THE RPO ELVIS PRESLEY

38. LEGEND - BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS

39. HOW DID WE GET SO DARK? - ROYAL BLOOD

40. FOR CRYING OUT LOUD - KASABIAN

