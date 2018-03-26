WATCH: Liam Gallagher Surprises The Killers On Stage In Brazil

Liam Gallagher sorprende a Brandon Flowers de The Killers @ Lollapalooza Brasil 2018 03:56

The former Oasis frontman crept up behind Brandon Flowers as they headlined the country's instalment of Lollapalooza Festival.

Liam Gallagher gave Brandon Flowers a fright when he surprised The Killers on stage.

The Las Vegas rockers were almost finishing their headline set at Lollapalooza Brazil when the Oasis legend crept up on their frontman on stage.

Watch a a video of the moment in a clip shared on YouTube by lollapaloozamania.

The Manchester rocker can be seen walking on stage towards the end of their All These Things That I've Done single, prompting Brandon Flowers to jump, before saying: "Fucking Liam Gallagher".

The pair then bowed down on stage to each other, before the band proceeded to play an impromptu cover of Oasis's Gas Panic! from 2000's Standing On The Shoulders of Giants.

The band have since shared an photo of the moment on Twitter, in a collection simply captioned: "São Paulo, Brazil #LollaBR".

Gallagher paid the band a visit after they paid tribute with a surprise version of Wonderwall at the Chile's Lollapalooza Festival, after he was forced to cut his set short.

Watch the moment here:

Addressing the crowds during their set, Flowers said: “We heard you missed out on a couple of songs today that you wanted to hear. Liam Gallagher is my king, he is one of my kings."

“This is in no way to disparage anything that he did. He’s got problems today. But any night that Wonderwall is being sung by a lot of people is a good thing.”