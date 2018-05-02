Liam Gallagher Starts "Biblical" Writing Sessions For New Album

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Rankin/Press

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he's in the initial stages of creating his second solo effort, which is the follow-up to As You Were.

Liam Gallagher has begun working on his new solo album.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (1 May), the Oasis legend wrote: "1st session of writing with the mighty Greg Kurstin and Andrew wyatt aka THE ARMY sounding BIBLICAL as you were LG x"

1st session of writing with the mighty Greg Kurstin and Andrew wyatt aka THE ARMY sounding BIBLICAL as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 1, 2018

The Wall Of Glass singer has also suggesting he's coming out fighting referring to Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt who worked on his previous album, As You Were, as "the army".

Watch Liam Gallagher review his debut album track-by-track in our hilarious video:

Meanwhile, when Gallagher isn't busy promoting his follow-up record, he's been giving a shout out to younger bands.

Last month saw the rocker also use the term "biblical" to describe DMA's new album.

Just heard the new DMA'S record 1 world BIBLICAL as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2018

The Sydney trio have since responded to Gallagher's compliment, telling BANG Showbiz: "It's cool. "Growing up listening to guitar music and popular guitar music, he's [Liam] been there and done it, he's been at the top of it.

"It's good to get a thumbs up from your peers, it's pretty damn cool and it will help us sell a few more tickets, you know."

DMA's join the support acts at Liam Gallagher's Finsbury Park gig on 30 June, which takes place after his support slot for The Rolling Stones on 22 May.

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Paper Crown live for Radio X: