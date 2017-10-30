WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classics For First Time Solo

30 October 2017, 17:31

Liam Gallagher - Some Might Say - Weston Airport; Dublin 29th October 2017 [johnky]

04:32

See the former Oasis frontman sing Some Might Say and Cigarettes and Alcohol at Dublin's Samhain Festival.

Liam Gallagher performed two Oasis tracks for first time as a solo artist at his gig at Dublin's Weston Airport on Sunday (29 October).

Watch him sing Some Might Say for the first time in 15 years in a video posted to YouTube by John Keaveney above. 

Fans at the airport hanger also got the chance to hear 1994 anthem, Cigarettes and Alcohol, from their Definitely Maybe album for the first time since Liam performed the track with Beady Eye in 2009.

Watch a clip, courtesy of Oasis Mania below: 

The crowd were also given the live debut of Come Back to Me which Liam believes is one of the most "Oasis-y sounding" tracks on the hit record.

Watch Liam give a track-by-track of his No.1 As You Were album:

 

 

