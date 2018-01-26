Richard Ashcroft To Supporting Liam Gallagher Gigs

Scouse rocker Louis Berry has shared gig posters which appear to confirm he'll join The Verve legend in playing some of Gallagher's solo shows this year.

Richard Ashcroft appears to be supporting Liam Gallagher on at least two of his solo dates this year.

The Wall Of Glass singer is set to play two huge Irish outdoor gigs in 2018, taking to the stage at Dublin's Malahide Castle on Friday 15 June before heading to Northern Ireland to play Ormeau Park on Saturday 16 June.

While rumours are rife that the former Verve frontman will support Liam Gallagher at his solo shows, confirmation seems to come from Scouse rocker Louis Berry who has announced himself as a support act for the Irish gigs on Twitter.

His post, which sees two gig posters with himself and Ashcroft on the bill comes alongside the caption: "To me cousins across the sea. I’ll be over in June."

To me cousins across the sea. I’ll be over in June. pic.twitter.com/d88MDe4og1 — Louis Berry (@louisberry) January 26, 2018

While there's no confirmation to come from the man himself, it looks quite likely that RA will be joining LG in Ireland, and therefore at Finsbury Park this summer.

Earlier this month, when asked by a fan about his support act for his gig at the north London park, Liam replied: "Mate I can't tell ya but I have a biblical brother joining me now run of and spread the butter you nutter".

Mate I can't tell ya but I have a biblical brother joining me now run of and spread the butter you nutter — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 18, 2018

Watch Richard Ashcroft play They Don't Own Me For Radio X: