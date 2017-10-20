Liam Gallagher Actually Has A Favourite Blur Song...

The Wall Of Glass singer has revealed which track he likes from his Britpop rivals, as well his favourite tunes from The Smiths, The Doors and The Stone Roses.

Liam Gallagher may have spent a lot of time slagging Blur off over the years, but it turns out he actually doesn't completely hate them.

Talking to his fans on Twitter this week, the Supersonic rocker was asked what his favourite Blur song was, and remarkably he gave an answer which didn't include any expletives or the word beige.

Beetle bum — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

And that wasn't all. The for What It's Worth singer also divulged his favourite tracks from bands such as The Smiths, The Stone Roses, The Doors and The La's, and even revealed his favourite film.

See some of his answers below:

Favourite track by The Smiths - A Boy With A Thorn In His Side

The boy with a thorn in his side — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

Favourite song by The Stone Roses - Standing Here

I love them all but I rember hearing standing here for the first time and that blew me head off very hendrix — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

Favourite song by Doors - Mojo Rising

Yeah mojo rising — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

Favourite song by The La's - Man I'm Only Human

Man I'm only human — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

Favorite film - Quadrophenia

Quadrophenia — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed why he crowd surfed at CalJam 2017.

The rocker surprised fans by joining Foo Fighters on stage for a rendition of The Beatles Come Together.

But it was even more surprising to see him get in amongst the audience and crowd surf towards the end of the song.

In a new interview with Vulture, the former Oasis frontman has revealed he only did it because he forgot the words to the famous Beatles track.

"I thought we were doing I Am the Walrus, but I got there and it was Come Together, so I was going, 'Who? What? Why?' And then, yeah, I’d had a lot to drink as well.

He added: "I’m not one for getting up onstage and doing songs unless I’ve had a real rehearsal. Especially now with social media, since these things hang around for a bit. So I thought, 'You know what? Fuck this.' And I jumped in the crowd. So yeah, I forgot the words. But I can barely fucking remember my words let alone fucking I Am the Walrus mashed with Come Together."

Liam Gallagher also celebrated scoring a UK No.1 last week with his debut solo album As You Were.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "It's official Rock n Roll is No1 congratulations to you to me congratulations to all of us for making it happen as you were LG x"

It's official Rock n Roll is No1 congratulations to you to me congratulations to all of us for making it happen as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2017

Watch his hilarious track by track of the record here: