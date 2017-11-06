Liam Gallagher Replies To Claims He's Shane McGowan's Drinking Buddy

6 November 2017, 12:06

Liam Gallagher and Shane McGowan

The As You Were rocker has set the record straight about a recent story surrounding himself and the Pogues man.

Liam Gallagher has cleared up recent reports that loves "boozing" with Shane McGowan.

As reported by the likes of The Sun via the Daily Star, the Oasis and Pogues legend were said to be spotted trading stories and drinking in Highgate's Boogaloo bar and music venue.

However, taking to Twitter yesterday, Gallagher wrote: "I've never met Shane Macgowan in my life let alone had a drink with him as you were LG x".

His comments came after it was claimed a source told the Daily Star: “It’s hilarious to watch the pair of them together.

“Shane is still in a wheelchair after he fractured his pelvis a couple of years ago, but Liam is always jumping up and down as he tells his stories. But they aren’t really conversing – they’re just telling their own stories to each other one after the other.

“Shane mumbles something Liam can’t understand, then Liam gets up and starts jumping up and down talking about Oasis and his solo career."

Meanwhile, Liam appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday (3 November), where he discussed the fact that neither him nor his brothers Noel and Paul can swim.

Watch Channel 4's clip here:

The Stand Up 2 Cancer special - which saw the Oasis legend alongside his mum Peggy and his son Gene - also featured the likes of Ed Sheeran and Jeremy Corbyn.

Photo credit: Press/John Rahim//EMPICS Entertainment

