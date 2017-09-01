Liam Gallagher: I'll Do Every Oasis Song I Sang On Solo Tour

1st September 2017, 12:32

The Wall Of Glass singer has vowed to give his fans a setlist full of Oasis hits on his newly announced arena tour.

Liam Gallagher at Reading Festival 2017

Liam Gallagher has vowed to "potentially" perform every "every single Oasis song" he sung on his upcoming solo tour.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "Every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x"

Gallagher announced earlier this week that he'd be embarking on his first official solo UK tour dates, kicking off with a show at Belfast's Ulster show and culminating in a homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 September from 10am. 

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official web store before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Rock 'n' Roll Star at his first ever solo Manchester gig:

Play

Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star

One Love Manchester concert June 2017

01:42

News