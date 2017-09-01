Liam Gallagher: I'll Do Every Oasis Song I Sang On Solo Tour

Liam Gallagher has vowed to "potentially" perform every "every single Oasis song" he sung on his upcoming solo tour.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "Every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x"

Gallagher announced earlier this week that he'd be embarking on his first official solo UK tour dates, kicking off with a show at Belfast's Ulster show and culminating in a homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

Morning Boppers. Glad to announce UK Tour. As You We're. LG x pic.twitter.com/YcJz9EqiTO — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 September from 10am.

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official web store before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Rock 'n' Roll Star at his first ever solo Manchester gig: