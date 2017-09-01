Liam Gallagher: I'll Do Every Oasis Song I Sang On Solo Tour

"I Was Not Prepared." Stephen King Gives Verdict On IT Film
The author of the horror novel has watched the new Andrés Muschietti-directed movie, and he's got plenty to say about it.
The Wall Of Glass singer has vowed to give his fans a setlist full of Oasis hits on his newly announced arena tour.
Liam Gallagher has vowed to "potentially" perform every "every single Oasis song" he sung on his upcoming solo tour.
Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rocker wrote: "Every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x"
Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017
Gallagher announced earlier this week that he'd be embarking on his first official solo UK tour dates, kicking off with a show at Belfast's Ulster show and culminating in a homecoming date at Manchester Arena.
Morning Boppers. Glad to announce UK Tour. As You We're. LG x pic.twitter.com/YcJz9EqiTO— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017
Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 September from 10am.
Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official web store before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.
Watch Liam Gallagher sing Rock 'n' Roll Star at his first ever solo Manchester gig:
Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star
One Love Manchester concert June 2017
01:42
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Pink Floyd Another Brick In The Wall
Royal Blood I Only Lie When I Love You
The Libertines Can't Stand Me Now
New Order True Faith
Johnny Vaughan and The Kickabout will be coming from the benefit match to support the West London community this Saturday.
