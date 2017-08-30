PHOTOS: The Pretty Green X The Beatles Collab Is Out Now

Earlier this year, it was announced that Pretty Green would be launching a clothing line inspired by Liam Gallagher's favourite band, The Beatles.

Celebrating 50 years since the release of The Fab Four's 1967 seminal album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, the collection promised to be available in-stores and online by Autumn 2017.

Now, we can confirm the garments are available, with a launch party taking place in The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool last week.

Launch event today at our Liverpool store for the Pretty Green X The Beatles collaboration #prettygreenxthebeatles A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 24, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Check out this sweater and trousers combo:

#allyouneedislove #prettygreenxthebeatles A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 29, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Feast your eyes on The Lonely Hearts Club denim jacket from the front:

Pretty Green x The Beatles – Lonely Hearts Club Denim Jacket. Available in-store and online. #prettygreen #prettygreenxthebeatles A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 26, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

... And back:

Pretty Green x The Beatles – Lonely Hearts Club Denim Jacket. Available in-store and online. #prettygreen #prettygreenxthebeatles A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 26, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

This t-shirt, which features the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club album artwork, has been "hand drawn in-house".

The Pretty Green X The Beatles collection includes a range of unique t-shirt prints that have been hand drawn in-house. Inspired by detail worn by The Beatles. Available in-store and online. #prettygreenxthebeatles #prettygreen A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 27, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

See the piece de resistance of the collection, which is the Lonely Hearts Club Parka, below:

Lonely Hearts Club Parka. Available in-store and online. #prettygreen #prettygreenxthebeatles A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 28, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Lonely Hearts Club Parka. Available in-store and online. #prettygreen #prettygreenxthebeatles A post shared by Pretty Green (@prettygreenltd) onAug 28, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Check out the garments in all their glory in Pretty Green's video:

And, despite it still being summer, it looks like fans are still flocking to grab the heavy jacket.

Well, to be fair, she may actually need it sooner rather than later...

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is fresh from his performances at Reading & Leeds Festival 2017.

The Wall Of Glass singer, who continues his European tour dates next month, has expressed his desire to attend We Are Manchester, despite the fact he has a gig in Spain on the same day.

Gallagher did make a surprise appearance at One Love Manchester-Ariana Grande's benefit concert, which helped raise 18.m for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Watch him perform Live Forever with Coldplay's Chris Martin:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

Lead photo: Instagram/prettygreenltd