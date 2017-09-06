PHOTO: Liam Gallagher Hangs With Stormzy At GQ Awards

Liam Gallagher has previously shared a lot of love for grime artists, and now he's got to spend time with with another one, posing for a picture with Stormzy.

The Cigarettes & Alcohol rocker was pictured with the Cigarettes & Cush star, who was drinking a glass of wine and no doubt celebrating his win as the Copperdog Whisky Solo Artist of the Year.

Liam Gallagher and Stormzy at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. pic.twitter.com/7iXVQXsDxT — oasis world (@myoasisworld) September 5, 2017

And, it seems song titles aren't the only thing the outspoken pair have in common, with Stormzy calling Theresa May a "paigon" (backstabber) during his acceptance speech.

See his speech here:

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has shown love for grime artists, previously praising Skepta's for his "look" and for "keeping it real".

Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

The rocker also revealed his kids are a big fan of the genre, and hilariously called A$AP Rocky's name WhatsApp Ricky.

Meanwhile, Gallagher's arena dates went on pre-sale this morning, leaving many fans rushing to get early bird tickets for his first ever solo tour.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday from 10am, and you can buy them here:

Liam has promised fans a setlist full of Oasis hits, taking to Twitter to tease he'd "potentially" be playing all the songs he sang in Oasis on the tour.

Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

While we know this would be impossible to fulfil as it would leave the rocker playing a 3-4 hour set, it does suggest we can expect more Oasis bangers we haven't heard performed in a while.

Watch Liam perform one song you probably won't be hearing on his tour, the Noel-sung Don't Look Back In Anger:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

SEE LIAM GALLAGHER'S FULL DATES BELOW:

30 October – Belfast, Ulster Hall



3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 December – Brighton, Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena

