Parklife Issues Potato Peeler Ban For Liam Gallagher Fans

According to reports, the festival has received requests from fans wanting to bring the utensil to his headline set.

Parklife festival has been forced to ban potato peelers from the festival after they were inundated with requests from Liam Gallagher fans.

The trend was first spawned after a fan peeled a potato at his intimate London gig last year as a nod towards his nickname for his estranged brother Noel.

Now, the Heaton Park event, which will see the Wall Of Glass singer headline along with The xx, N.E.R.D and Skepta, has been forced to warn punters not to bring the tool with them.

Festival boss Sacha Lord-Marchionne told Manchester Evening News: "We've been blown away by this week's launch and the demand for tickets.

"But even more blow away at how many people have asked to bring potato peelers for Liam's main stage performance!

"In case you're wondering - the answer is most definitely not."

Addressing the frenzied potato-peeling during his rendition of Greedy Soul, Liam previously tweeted: "To the peeler who peeled his little heart out last night you my friend are truly out there, psychedelic even, as you were King Parka Monkey x".

Liam Gallagher is also set to play a very special intimate rooftop gig at Radio X.

The only way to get tickets to Radio X Presents… Liam Gallagher is to win - listen to Radio X from Monday (5 February) for the chance to be there.

Meanwhile, Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed as the support for Gallagher's Irish gigs, after Scouse rocker Louis Berry shared new gig posters announcing himself as a support act.

To me cousins across the sea. I’ll be over in June. pic.twitter.com/d88MDe4og1 — Louis Berry (@louisberry) January 26, 2018

There's still no confirmation on who will play the For What It's Worth singer's Finsbury Park gig, but it's looking good for The Verve frontman who just lives down the road in north London.

