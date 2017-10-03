Liam Gallagher Offers Brother Noel Support Slot On Tour

The outspoken rocker has hit out at his estranged sibling again, alleging he's struggling to sell tickets for his Nottingham date.

Liam Gallagher is at it again, slamming his brother and offering a support slot on his forthcoming UK tour.

The Oasis rockers have both announced solo UK tour dates, with Liam playing arena's in October, November and December 2017, while Noel will play UK & Ireland dates in April and May next year.

Taking to Twitter the Wall Of Glass singer joked: "So mr kiss arse struggling to sell tickets in Nottingham ha ha ha ha come and open for me if you want will be like the good old days LG x"

So mr kiss arse struggling to sell tickets in Nottingham ha ha ha ha come and open for me if you want will be like the good old days LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

Not content to take aim at his brother's tour dates this side of the pond, he's also hit out at his American ticket prices, writing: "3 hundred and 50 fucking dollars to go see Beady lite you lot need your heads testing as you were LG x".

350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a cunt when will it all stop as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

Lots of big mouths on here private accounts let's see your face ya shit bags as you fucking were LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

Gallagher is preparing to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October, while his brother will release his third solo album, Who Built the Moon?, on 24 November.

Despite the pair being bitter rivals, Liam still thinks his brother will dig his album.

