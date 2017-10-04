Liam Gallagher: "Not A Day Goes By I Don't Think Of Oasis"

Watch our video, where the rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why he's proud some of his new music has an "Oasis-y" sound.

Liam Gallagher has re-affirmed his love for Oasis and revealed there's not a day that goes by he doesn't think about the band.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles about his debut solo album and his For What It's Worth single, the Manchester rocker said: "I reckon that's the most Oasis-y kind of song on the album, you know what I mean?

"You know, I’m proud to be in Oasis, I love Oasis, still do - not a day that goes by without thinking of it, you know what I mean? So it’s good to be making music of that calibre."

When Moyles commented that the band's Oasis songs will "never die," he agreed: "Never die, never die and we’re not getting back together and I haven’t seen our kid, before you ask..."

The Wall of Glass singer explained: "If none of us were making music then it would be a valid point, you know, going ‘come on, get the band back together’ and all that. But there’s two albums coming out here now that people like, you know what I mean.

"People like Noel, people like me, people hate Noel, people hate me, you know what I mean? So there’s a lot of good music coming from the Gallaghers at the moment."

Meanwhile, Gallagher has revealed that Yoko Ono inspired the lyrics on his I've All I Need single.

Talking about the song, which is the final track on his As You Were album, he revealed: "I can tell you an interesting fact. There's a line in there that says 'I hibernate and sing/While gathering my wings'.

"I was over in New York once, and I got a call saying, 'Yoko wants to meet you,' and I'd just called my kid Lennon," recalled the Oasis man.

"We go in there. In the kitchen she invites me in, makes me a cup of tea and she's got this massive banner around the kitchen and I said, 'What does that mean?'

"She goes, 'Ah John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet the parents.' Anyway it says, While i've been hibernating I've been gathering my wings. And it was when he'd stopped making music. So I thought, 'Write that down.'"

The rocker added: "Anyway, so years go by and I've been trying to get that into a song and could never get it in. And then it happened on that."

As You Were comes out on Friday 6 October.