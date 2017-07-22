Watch This Toddler's Amazing Liam Gallagher Impression

Liam Gallagher tribute acts are probably ten-a-penny, but we've never seen anyone as impressive as young Seth, who's managed to master the Oasis legend at just a couple year's old.

Watch his take on Gallagher in a video which was shared by his dad, Steven, on Twitter.

Play Toddler does amazing impression of Liam Gallagher See the tiny tot get the Oasis legend down to a tee. 00:45

In the video the curly-haired tot can be seen with his very own mini mic stand and micro maracas, shaking them to his heart's content.

He even manages to copy Liam's signature stance, standing with his hands behind his back as tries to sing Wonderwall on the TV.

Seth also unwittingly seems to display Gallagher's defiant spirit when he suddenly gets bored, drops his maracas and plays with something else instead!

Now if that isn't a Rock 'N' Roll Star in the making, we don't know what is...

We'd say watch out Gallagher but - luckily for the rocker - he's probably got about 16 years before Seth presents himself as a significant threat.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is continuing his string of solo live gigs, playing Lollapalooza Paris this weekend.

The Wall Of Glass singer comes fresh from appearing at Benicassim last weekend and Glastonbury Festival the month before, where he sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

Despite the song being traditionally sung by his estranged brother, Noel, Liam sang the track as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Gallagher's debut album As You Were is also set for release on 6 October.

Find out more about the album here: