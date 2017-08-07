WATCH: Liam Gallagher Joins Jam Sesh At Irish Pub In Canada

Footage of Liam Gallagher crashing a jam session in Canada has surfaced online.

The Oasis legend played the Osheaga Music & Arts festival in the country this weekend, (4-6August), but took some time out to engage in one of his favourite pastimes... going to the pub.

Watch the rocker in action, in a Facebook video shared by Oasis Mania Official, which appears to see Gallagher incorporate the lyrics to his Eh La track.

It was McKibbin's Irish Pub in Montreal who played host to the Wall Of Glass singer, inviting him to join in their Celtic-style jamming sesh and even belt out a few lyrics.

Proof indeed that Gallagher loves a decent boozer, the rocker met Chris Moyles in his local for a chat about everything from his debut solo album to his love of Twitter.

Photo still: Facebook.com/OasisManiaOfficial