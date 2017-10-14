Ouch! Liam Gallagher Went In On Brian May's Guitar Sound

The Wall Of Glass Singer explained to Queen mega-fan Taylor Hawkins why he just isn't keen on the legendary band.

Liam Gallagher doesn't like Queen and says Brian May's guitar sounds as though it's been "clogged in his a**".

The For What It's Worth hitmaker is no fan of the Bohemian Rhapsody legends, and while he's happy to concede that iconic late frontman Freddie Mercury had a "great voice" he doesn't appear to like their over-the-top rock sound.

Speaking to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a feature for Magnet magazine, he said: "Do I like Queen? Uh, not really, no. I mean, I get Freddie Mercury has a great voice and all that, and obviously they've got some great songs. But I do find them a bit Queen-y. Listen, they're a top band and obviously they've got great songs, but I don't know, man. Brian May's guitar sound sounds like he's got it clogged in his a**. I respect him and all that, but I don't know, man."

Watch Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins react to Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury:

While Liam, 45, isn't a big fan of the We Will Rock You band, he also doesn't like being known as a star of Britpop.

He explained: "I f***ing hate that word, mate. We weren't f***ing pop. To me, I felt it was us and The Verve. We were different scenes, were like a classic rock 'n' roll band.

"Britpop to me was Pulp, Menswear, Blur, all these stupid little Camden bands that were all jolly as f**k, you know what I mean? We wanted to play, man. I personally always found that word insulting ... The Verve and Oasis - we were thinking way bigger than Britpop. We were a classic rock 'n' roll band."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has reached the top spot with his debut No.1 as you were album.

See Gallagher's hilarious take on each of its tracks here: