WATCH: Liam Gallagher Plays First Ever Solo Gig

Liam Gallagher has made his first ever appearance as a solo act with a homecoming show at Manchester's O2 Ritz on Tuesday (30 May).

Play Liam Gallagher's first solo gig Live at the O2 Ritz, Manchester, 30 May 2017. 02:19

The PA played the Stone Roses classic I Am The Resurrection, plus the Oasis song Fuckin' In The Bushes before Gallagher took to the stage, saying "It's not about me, it's about you lot."

The Oasis legend paid tribute to the victims of last Monday's terror attack, by placing 22 candles on the stage to represent the 22 people killed at Manchester Arena.

His debut solo show opened with the first song from the first Oasis album, Rock 'N' Roll Star - a sign on the stage read "ROCK 'N' ROLL".

Liam concluded the song saying “Normal business has resumed,” before leading his new band into another Oasis classic, Morning Glory.

The setlist mixed Oasis classics like Slide Away and D'You Know What I Mean, with new material, including the first airing of Liam's debut solo single, Wall Of Glass, which is released later this week. Gordon Smart will have the first Radio X play of the song on his evening show from 7pm on Wednesday (31 May).

The new tracks were taken from the album As You Were, which is released in October and included song titles such as Bold and You'd Better Run, You'd Better Hide.

Present in the crowd at the tiny venue was none other than Liam's old bandmate Bonehead, who joined the star for a version of the Oasis track Be Here Now.

LIAM GALLAGHER AT THE O2 RITZ MANCHESTER SETLIST

Rock ’N’ Roll Star

Morning Glory

Greedy Soul

Wall Of Glass

Bold

Paper Crown

D’You Know What I Mean?

Slide Away

It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

You’d Better Run, You’d Better Hide

Universal Gleam

Be Here Now

Live Forever (acapella)

Liam plays a second solo show at London's Electric in Brixton on Thursday (1 June). That morning, he'll be Johnny Vaughan's special guest on Radio X breakfast from 6.30am.