WATCH: Liam Gallagher On Why He Tweeted Noel Happy Birthday...

Liam Gallagher has revealed his motivation for wishing his brother, Noel, a "Happy 50th" Birthday on Twitter.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if it was a difficult tweet to send, the rocker joked: ”Well me mam did tell me to do it. Nah she didn't. I swear to God she didn’t."

The Oasis legend explained: "Nah, I just woke up, you know with all the stuff that went on in Manchester, I woke up and I just thought: ‘You know what? You know I’m going there. Happy Birthday’.

“And plus, I wanted to remind everyone he’s an old fart now. You know, the old 1.6m followers, There were people going like that: ‘What? he’s 50?’ I was like that: ‘Indeed. Yes he is.’”

The outspoken rocker added: “But you know I did mean it. He’s my brother, man, and I love him. As much as we get into all the tittle and tattle and that, you know, I wish him well man”.

Noel turned 50 on Monday (29) May when Liam reached out, writing: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x".

Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher unveiled the video to his debut solo single, Wall Of Glass, on Wednesday (31 May), which will be the first cut to come from his forthcoming As You Were album.

The former Oasis frontman is also set to play the second of his four sold out solo shows tonight (1 June), this time hitting London's Electric Brixton.

