WATCH: Liam Gallagher Shares For What It's Worth Live Video

Liam Gallagher has shared a live version of his For What It's Worth single.

Watch it above.

The video sees Gallagher and his band take to the historic Air Studios for a special performance, flanked by a string orchestra.

For What It's worth is the most recent cut to be taken from his As You Were Album, which is set for release on 6 October this year.

Watch the official lyric video for the track below:

Talking about the track, Gallagher to Radio X's Chris Moyles that it was the "most Oasis-y song" on his debut solo effort.

The rocker beamed: “It’s a classic, man. It’s the most Oasis-y song on the album, it’s a top tune man.”

Watch him discuss the track below:

Meanwhile, Gallagher took time out of his busy schedule to pay homage to Gangnam Style in South Korea.

The Wall Of Glass singer shared a picture of himself in the country on Instagram, writing: "Oppa Gallagher Style. LG x".

Oppa Gallagher Style. LG x A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) onAug 21, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

The Oasis legend praised his "Korean brothers n sisters" after playing Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul as part of the Live Forever Long concert, which also featured Foo Fighters and Korean band The Monotones.

Great to see all my Korean brothers n sisters yesterday you looked and sounded beautiful as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 22, 2017

The outspoken rocker now has some time off before playing Reading & Leeds festival, where Muse, Kasabian and Eminem will headline.

Gallagher has also said he wants to appear at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena, despite playing a gig in Spain on the same day.

I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 19, 2017

The music venue - which was hit by the tragic terror attack that saw 22 killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande concert, will host We Are Manchester, featuring performances from homegrown talent Noel Gallagher, Courteeners and Blossoms.

Liam Gallagher may not be able to attend the upcoming benefit gig, but he did make a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert.

Watch him perform Live Forever accompanied by Coldplay's Chris Martin on guitar: