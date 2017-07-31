WATCH: Liam Gallagher Gives Eh La Track Live Debut

Liam Gallagher gave his Eh La track its live debut this weekend.

Watch it here, courtesy of Oasis world and azwildcat10 on Instagram:

Liam Gallagher performed 'Eh La' for the fist time ever at Rough Trade NYC earlier today.

: azwildcat10 | Instagram. pic.twitter.com/byAO1RiMqT — oasis world (@myoasisworld) July 30, 2017

The former Oasis frontman played a nine-track setlist, which included his new solo material and four Oasis tracks.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was surprised when he was denied cigarettes in New York this weekend.

The 44-year-old Oasis legend took to Twitter to share his encounter with a store clerk who asked him for ID, writing: "I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad".

I've just been told I can't buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2017

However, it seems like the rocker soon got over it as he let off some steam running around Central Park.

There's nothing like a good burn round Central Park 1st thing in the morning as you were brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017

Meanwhile, The Wall Of Glass singer - who is set to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October this year - gave fans a surprise at Glastonbury festival when he performed Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time.

Watch it here:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

Gallagher continues his busy string of dates with an appearance at Osheaga Music & Arts festival in Montreal Canada, but has still taken time out to roast his brother, Noel.

Speaking to Beats 1's Zane Lowe last week, he accused his estranged sibling of performing Oasis songs like Dolly Parton.

He said: “If you want to come and hear Oasis music done properly, come to my gig. Our kid (Noel) is doing them like Dolly Parton."

If he doesn't watch out, Liam could have another rival in the form of toddler Seth, who is hot on his heels.

Watch as young Seth does an uncanny impression of Gallagher, which comes complete with a mini mic stand and micro maracas, in a video which was shared by his dad, Steven, on Twitter.

Play Toddler does amazing impression of Liam Gallagher See the tiny tot get the Oasis legend down to a tee. 00:45

See Liam Gallagher's setlist at Rough trade NYC:

Intro: Fuckin' in the Bushes (Oasis song)

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

2. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

3. Wall of Glass

4. Greedy Soul

5. Eh La (Live debut)

6. Bold

7. Chinatown

8. Be Here Now (Oasis song)

9. Wonderwall (Oasis song)