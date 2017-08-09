WATCH: Liam Gallagher Drops For What It's Worth Teaser

James Corden: Family Will Decide On Bennington's Carpool Karaoke
Liam has teased brand new music online today (9 August).
Taking to Twitter, the rocker shared a 52-second clip of a track entitled For What's It's Worth in a capella.
Watch it here:
Liam Gallagher - For What It's Worth teaser video
See the Oasis man sing the track a capella.
00:52
It's the latest track to be shared by the former Oasis frontman ahead of the release of his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October.
The song contains the lyrics 'In my defence all my intentions were good," which the rocker previously teased on Monday (7 August).
"In my defence all my intentions were good" LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2017
Meanwhile, Radio X aired our exclusive Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher interview on Monday.
Watch it again IN FULL here:
Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher
Watch the full, revealing interview here.
36:34
