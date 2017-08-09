WATCH: Liam Gallagher Drops For What It's Worth Teaser

The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.

Liam has teased brand new music online today (9 August).

Taking to Twitter, the rocker shared a 52-second clip of a track entitled For What's It's Worth in a capella.

Watch it here:

It's the latest track to be shared by the former Oasis frontman ahead of the release of his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October.

The song contains the lyrics 'In my defence all my intentions were good," which the rocker previously teased on Monday (7 August).

Meanwhile, Radio X aired our exclusive Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher interview on Monday.

Watch it again IN FULL here:

