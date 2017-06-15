WATCH: Liam Gallagher Puts Irish Fans On Guestlist For Dublin Gig

A video has emerged which sees Liam Gallagher adding Irish fans to the guestlist of his Dublin gig.

The clip sees the Wall Of Glass rocker signing his autograph for a young group of lads ahead of his sold-out show at the Olympia Theatre on Saturday (10 June), when one fan mentions they don't have any tickets as he gets into the car.

Watch what happens next in a video posted by Manchester Dose.

Just as Liam's security is set to close his car door, the Supersonic rocker stops him in his tracks, telling the boys to write their names down on a piece of paper.

As the Oasis legend drives off, the chuffed can be heard saying "thank you very much," and "As You Were"- referring to Liam's catchphrase and the name of his forthcoming debut solo album.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed last week that Liam Gallagher will play the "TBA" slot on Saturday at 5.45 on The Other Stage.

When previously asked whether he was playing the festival, the outspoken rocker told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "Erm, I'm not sure man.

"I mean, I'd like to. Yeah, if they ask us, yeah I'll play it."

Watch his response here:

Play Will Liam Gallagher be playing Glastonbury 2017? We had to ask the question. 00:27



