WATCH: Liam Gallagher Drops Chinatown Video

Liam Gallagher has unveiled the video for his Chinatown track.

The Charlie Lightening-directed video sees Gallagher taking to the streets of the capital and passing by landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye.

Watch it here:

The release follows a teaser clip for the video, which was previously shared on Liam Gallagher's official Instagram last week.

Watch it below:

Play Liam Gallagher - Chinatown teaser Hear a snippet of his As You Were album track. 00:15

The Manchester rocker takes also time to pay tribute to his hometown in the promo, which was afflicted by a terror horrific attack, by standing outside a mural which reads "UNITED WE STAND WITH MANCHESTER".

This isn't the first time the rocker has paid tribute to the city, making a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert.

See him perform Live Forever, with Coldplay's Chris Martin on guitar:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

Most recently, he honoured the victims of the Manchester attack along with those in the Grenfell Tower fire at Glastonbury 2017, where he sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever.

Watch it below:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

The Noel Gallagher-penned and sung track became somewhat of an anthem for the city, after it was spontaneously sung at a vigil in Manchester's St. Ann's Square:

Play Manchester crowd sings Oasis Manchester crowd sings Oasis 00:52

Liam Gallagher's first ever solo show - which took place at the O2 Ritz in the city - saw the former Oasis frontman place 22 candles on the stage for the 22 lives lost in the Manchester attack.

The end of the gig also saw the intimate crowd pay tribute by chanting "stand up for the 22" in the venue.

See our clip of the stirring moment here: