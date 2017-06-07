WATCH: Liam Gallagher Shares BTS Wall Of Sound Video

Liam Gallagher has shared a behind the scenes video of his latest single.

Wall Of Glass is the Oasis star's debut solo single, and the first cut to come from his forthcoming As You Were album.

Watch it here:

Gallagher says the François Rousselet-directed visuals have "Bruce Lee vibes" but notes the absence of a mic stand, which is "a bit new" for him.

In the video Rousselet describes the video as "gorgeous," "pretty gritty, but pretty colourful".

Wall Of Glass is available now, while As You Were is believed to be set for release sometime this year.

Watch the finished piece here: