Liam Gallagher Is Open To Meeting His Daughter

Liam Gallagher wants to meet his daughter.

The Wall of Glass singer shares twenty 20-year-old Molly with his ex-flame Lisa Moorish - and has insisted he would be "open" to speaking to her if she got in touch, despite the pair never having met before.

Asked if he’d be open to Molly contacting him, he told GQ: " The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum ... They aren’t good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away, man. Let it be."

However, Liam had harsher words for his former flame Lisa, and admitted the two of them just "don't get on".

He added: "She’s had her day in the sun ... The kid I haven’t seen. We’ll see one day, but, no, not seen her. But if I met her, she’d be cool.

"She’s welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain’t met her because her mam’s ... Listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on."

Lisa Moorish very much proved their toxic relationship is still alive and well, when she weighed in following a rant directed at his brother Noel.

After making a surprise appearance at the One Love Manchester concert, the rocker slammed his brother's non-attendance on Twitter, saying: "Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x ".

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

However, Moorish hit back, tweeting: "Maybe he's busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM."

While her tweet had been deleted, the actress and singer was keen to drive her point home, sharing a photo of Noel with Liam's daughter on Instagram, writing: "Uncle Noel @themightyi with my beautiful girl @mollymoorish #FAMILYFIRST Mol working hard revising for exams so had to miss the fun last week. Belated celebrations soon! @saspg (sic)".

A post shared by W⚓️ M I S A L O O R I S H (@lisamoorish) onJun 5, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

Watch Noel Gallagher sing Live Forever with Chris Martin on guitar at the benefit concert:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

See him sing Rock 'N' Roll star: