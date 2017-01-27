UPDATE: Liam Gallagher Is NOT Playing TRNSMT Festival 2017

The Original Trainspotting Trailer Makes It Look Like An Hilarious Caper Movie
How do you sell a darkly comic tale of heroin addicts in Edinburgh? By making it look like a non-stop parade of bantz, of course!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to deny claims he will play the new Glasgow Green festival.
Earlier today it was reported that Liam Gallagher was rumoured to play TRNSMT festival.
According to the Daily Record, the former Oasis frontman was rumoured to appear at the brand new Glasgow Green event, alongside the likes of Biffy Clyro, Radiohhead and Kasabian.
However, the Supersonic rock star has denied the claims, taking to Twitter to say: "Sorry to disappoint all my Brothers n Sisters in Scotland but I won't be playing TRNSMT stay cool bware of knobheads LG x"
Sorry to disappoint all my Brothers n Sisters in Scotland but I won't be playing TRNSMT stay cool bware of knobheads LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 27, 2017
Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for a string of European festival dates.
The include shows at Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival, Lolapalooza Paris and Spain's Benicassim festival-where Kasabian will also perform.
10pm - 1am
Text 83936
Faithless Insomnia
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
How do you sell a darkly comic tale of heroin addicts in Edinburgh? By making it look like a non-stop parade of bantz, of course!
The Flammable trio have considered the possibility of topping the bill at the Somerset festival.
Comments
Powered by Facebook