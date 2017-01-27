UPDATE: Liam Gallagher Is NOT Playing TRNSMT Festival 2017

Earlier today it was reported that Liam Gallagher was rumoured to play TRNSMT festival.

According to the Daily Record, the former Oasis frontman was rumoured to appear at the brand new Glasgow Green event, alongside the likes of Biffy Clyro, Radiohhead and Kasabian.

However, the Supersonic rock star has denied the claims, taking to Twitter to say: "Sorry to disappoint all my Brothers n Sisters in Scotland but I won't be playing TRNSMT stay cool bware of knobheads LG x"

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for a string of European festival dates.

The include shows at Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival, Lolapalooza Paris and Spain's Benicassim festival-where Kasabian will also perform.