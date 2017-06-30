WATCH: Teacher Marks Homework At Liam Gallagher's Glasto Set

Footage has emerged which sees someone appearing to grade homework during Liam Gallagher's Glastonbury set.

The Oasis man thrilled fans on Saturday (24 June) during his slot on The Other Stage, but one festival-goer in particular used the opportunity to get in some much needed marking done.

Well, they do say a teacher's work is never done!

Liam Gallagher sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the very first time.

The Mancunian icon ended his set at the festival with his former band's 1995 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has also revealed a brand new track in Chinatown.

The song comes free along with Wall Of Glass when Gallagher's debut As You Were album is pre-ordered.

The track is a change of pace from his debut solo single-giving his fans a psychedelic slow-burner.

Talking about his upcoming debut album - which is set for release on 6 October 2017 - Gallagher said: “I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey.

"It’s the Lennon Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."

Meanwhile, yesterday Gallagher revealed the full tracklisting and release date for his album, sharing the running order track-by-track on Twitter, before releasing a video on Instagram.

As You Were Released October 6th 2017 A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) onJun 29, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Get the full As You Were tracklisting here:

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Bold

3. Greedy Soul

4. Paper Crown

5. For What It’s Worth

6. When I’m In Need’

7. You Better Run

8. I Get By

9. Chinatown

10. Come Back To Me

11. Universal Gleam

12. I've All I Need

Bonus tracks on deluxe editions of the album:

13. Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

14. All My People / All Mankind

15. I Never Wanna Be Like You

