WATCH: Teacher Marks Homework At Liam Gallagher's Glasto Set

WATCH: Eddie Izzard Chats Love Island Slang
Chris and the team got the comedian talking about their favourite TV show.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Teacher marks homework at Liam Gallagher Glasto set
See our footage of the punter multi-tasking during the Oasis legend's slot.
00:14
See our footage of the punter multitasking during the Oasis legend's slot at the Somerset festival.
Footage has emerged which sees someone appearing to grade homework during Liam Gallagher's Glastonbury set.
The Oasis man thrilled fans on Saturday (24 June) during his slot on The Other Stage, but one festival-goer in particular used the opportunity to get in some much needed marking done.
Watch our video courtesy of Chris Longman above.
Well, they do say a teacher's work is never done!
Liam Gallagher sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the very first time.
The Mancunian icon ended his set at the festival with his former band's 1995 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.
Watch the moment here:
Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury
Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.
00:41
Meanwhile, Gallagher has also revealed a brand new track in Chinatown.
Liam Gallagher - Chinatown teaser
Hear a snippet of his As You Were album track.
00:15
The song comes free along with Wall Of Glass when Gallagher's debut As You Were album is pre-ordered.
The track is a change of pace from his debut solo single-giving his fans a psychedelic slow-burner.
Talking about his upcoming debut album - which is set for release on 6 October 2017 - Gallagher said: “I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey.
"It’s the Lennon Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."
Meanwhile, yesterday Gallagher revealed the full tracklisting and release date for his album, sharing the running order track-by-track on Twitter, before releasing a video on Instagram.
See it here:
As You Were Released October 6th 2017
A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) onJun 29, 2017 at 6:34am PDT
1. Wall Of Glass
2. Bold
3. Greedy Soul
4. Paper Crown
5. For What It’s Worth
6. When I’m In Need’
7. You Better Run
8. I Get By
9. Chinatown
10. Come Back To Me
11. Universal Gleam
12. I've All I Need
Bonus tracks on deluxe editions of the album:
13. Doesn’t Have To Be That Way
14. All My People / All Mankind
15. I Never Wanna Be Like You
Watch Liam talk about his first solo shows to Johnny Vaughan recently:
Liam Gallagher: “I Had To Put On A Good Show For Manchester” The former Oasis man has been telling Radio X about his first solo live show. 01:08
Liam Gallagher: “I Had To Put On A Good Show For Manchester”
The former Oasis man has been telling Radio X about his first solo live show.
01:08
Credit: Chris J Longman
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Pulp Do You Remember The First Time?
The Fratellis Chelsea Dagger
Arcade Fire Everything Now
Chris and the team got the comedian talking about their favourite TV show.
The Foo Fighters frontman has recalled the band's encounter with the Oasis man just before they headlined the festival.
Comments
Powered by Facebook