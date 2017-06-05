Liam Gallagher Slams Noel's Absence At One Love Manchester

Liam Gallagher has taken aim at his brother, Noel, for not attending One Love Manchester.

The Oasis legend made a surprise appearance at the Ariana Grande's benefit concert, which took place to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester Terror Attack.

Taking to Twitter this morning to reflect on the event, Gallagher said: "Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x"

Then, referencing the fact that his former bandmate wasn't in the UK and he too had to travel back from Berlin, the Supersonic rocker added: "Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck".

See his stream of tweets here:

My heart goes out to those family's involved in the London terror attacks stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 4, 2017

Liam Gallagher performed for One Love Manchester, opening with Rock 'N' Roll Star, and playing his new Wall Of Glass single.

The rocker also performed a moving rendition of Live Forever, joined by Coldplay's Chris Martin on guitar.

Watch it here:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

Chris Martin also sang a rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger, telling Ariana Grande: “So Ariana we all want to say thank you to you for being so strong and so wonderful.

"You’ve been singing a lot for us so we want to sing for you”.

Play Coldplay perform Don't Look Back In Anger Live from One Love Manchester 2017 04:35

22 people died and over 100 were injured after the bombing at the Manchester Arena on 22 May as a show by the US singer Ariana Grande came to a close.

The benefit show featured performances from Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford , Take That, Robbie Williams Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, and The Black Eyed Peas.

Proceeds from the show are going to the We Love Manchester emergency fun, set up by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.