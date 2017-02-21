Robbie Williams Wants "F***ing Amazing" Liam Gallagher Collab

Robbie Williams has said he would "love" to collaborate with Liam Gallagher.

When asked if he'd like to team up with the Supersonic star, the singer told NME: “It would be fucking amazing! But I don’t think he’s got it together enough to allow himself to do that.

"He’s not gonna work with fucking Robbie Williams. It’s really unfortunate for me because I’d fucking love it. And it would shock the world for a day.”

The former Take That star also told the outlet he'd "always been a fan of Oasis" and was "looking forward" to Gallagher's debut solo effort.

Williams, who previously admitted to having a massive "man-crush" on the rock star, revealed the last time he saw Liam was "backstage at the Brits," possibly in 2009.

Meanwhile, it seems like Gallagher is more excited about his first solo release, issuing a warning to fans of his brother Noel, saying they were "gonna have nowhere to run or hide".

Listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

The outspoken rocker also seemed to share sets of lyrics, teasing yet-to-be-heard or seen material.

My heart is together my head is exploding why don't you come back to me Ddjknhfhjlpyteshkkysahjgdsuujfjjkjuh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

When they gave you roses and believed your wild excuses you we're sealing the deal LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 19, 2017

The Oasis man's solo album is yet to have a release date, but Gallagher has been confirmed for festival dates across Europe, where he'll no doubt be bringing these lyrics to life and debuting his new material.