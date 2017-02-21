Robbie Williams Wants "F***ing Amazing" Liam Gallagher Collab

21st February 2017, 10:36

The Angels singer, who's a self-confessed Oasis fan, reckons it "would shock the world for a day".

Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher

Robbie Williams has said he would "love" to collaborate with Liam Gallagher.

When asked if he'd like to team up with the Supersonic star, the singer told NME: “It would be fucking amazing! But I don’t think he’s got it together enough to allow himself to do that. 

"He’s not gonna work with fucking Robbie Williams. It’s really unfortunate for me because I’d fucking love it. And it would shock the world for a day.”

The former Take That star also told the outlet he'd "always been a fan of Oasis" and was "looking forward" to Gallagher's debut solo effort.

Williams, who previously admitted to having a massive "man-crush" on the rock star, revealed the last time he saw Liam was "backstage at the Brits," possibly in 2009.

Meanwhile, it seems like Gallagher is more excited about his first solo release, issuing a warning to fans of his brother Noel, saying they were "gonna have nowhere to run or hide".

The outspoken rocker also seemed to share sets of lyrics, teasing yet-to-be-heard or seen material.

The Oasis man's solo album is yet to have a release date, but Gallagher has been confirmed for festival dates across Europe, where he'll no doubt be bringing these lyrics to life and debuting his new material.

