Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green For Beatles Sgt Pepper Range

12th May 2017, 16:35

The Oasis man's label will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Fab Four's classic album.

Liam Gallagher Pretty Green store Glasgow

Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green fashion label is set to release a brand new Beatles range.

The collection, which has been created to celebrate 50 years since the release of the band's seminal, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, will be launched in Autumn 2017.

According to NME, the new clothing line will consist of 28 pieces and will take inspiration from the 1967 album's classic tracks, including  50 limited edition Lonely hearts Club Parkas, a Strawberry Fields coat, and a Pepper Jacket.

Liam Gallagher said of the news: “It’s been an absolute joy to do a collection in honour of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ for Pretty Green as The Beatles have been a massive inspiration to me, both for music and fashion.”

The collection will be made available in all Pretty Green stores and from the Pretty Green website.

Meanwhile, the anniversary of The Beatles album will also be celebrated with a deluxe reissue on 26 May.

Find out about the re-release here: 

