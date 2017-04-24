PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher Posts Dancing Pics With Son Gene

24th April 2017, 10:00

The Supersonic rocker shared the father-son moment with his mini-me on Twitter.

Supergrass Now

Liam Gallagher has shared pictures of himself bonding with his son Gene this weekend.

The former Oasis singer - who shares the 15 year old with ex-wife and All Saints star Nicole Appleton - shared a snap with the teenager on what looks to be a roof terrace.

Taking to Twitter, the Supersonic singer and his mini-me showed off their dancing skills, with the caption: "Freaky Dancing as you were LG x ".

The outspoken rocker - who was clad in casual sweats and fetching leopard print slippers - also hinted his son could be set to follow in his footsteps, writing: "Sons of the stage as you fucking were LG x"

Meanwhile, Gallagher is soon set to take to the stage himself, with solo festival dates planned across Europe and a huge slot at this year's Reading & Leeds 2017.

Gallagher will take to the main stage August Bank Holiday weekend before Muse top the bill. 

