PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher Posts Dancing Pics With Son Gene

10 Odd Messages Etched Into Smiths And Morrissey Vinyl
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
Liam Gallagher has shared pictures of himself bonding with his son Gene this weekend.
The former Oasis singer - who shares the 15 year old with ex-wife and All Saints star Nicole Appleton - shared a snap with the teenager on what looks to be a roof terrace.
Taking to Twitter, the Supersonic singer and his mini-me showed off their dancing skills, with the caption: "Freaky Dancing as you were LG x ".
Freaky Dancing as you were LG x pic.twitter.com/MRito1zl8s— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2017
The outspoken rocker - who was clad in casual sweats and fetching leopard print slippers - also hinted his son could be set to follow in his footsteps, writing: "Sons of the stage as you fucking were LG x"
Sons of the stage as you fucking were LG x pic.twitter.com/Wp1wGp5Iy4— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2017
Meanwhile, Gallagher is soon set to take to the stage himself, with solo festival dates planned across Europe and a huge slot at this year's Reading & Leeds 2017.
Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017
Tickets https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u
Gallagher will take to the main stage August Bank Holiday weekend before Muse top the bill.
