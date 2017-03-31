PHOTO: Is This What We Can Expect From Liam Gallagher's Album Cover?

Liam Gallagher has appeared to give his fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the promo surrounding his solo album.

Taking to Twitter last week, the Supersonic rocker shared an arty black and white picture of himself holding a guitar.

No doubt the shot was taken during rehearsals for his upcoming live dates, which Gallagher described as "dangerous".

Just popped into rehearsals and the lads are fucking on it 1 word DANGEROUS LG X — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2017

Just days before, the outspoken rocker shared he was on his way to Paris, where he'd be shooting the artwork for his solo debut.

Of to Paris to do album cover it won't be long yeah yeah yeah LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 20, 2017

While it's unclear just what the artwork will look like, a trip to Paris certainly suggests that they've enlisted the help of a famous photographer and Gallagher himself will appear on the cover.