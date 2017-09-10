Liam Gallagher Slams Noel Gallagher's We Are Manchester Performance As "PR Stunt"

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to slate his brother's performance at last night's We Are Manchester benefit show. Noel Gallagher, who was headlining the event, shared the bill with Courteeners, Blossoms, Rick Astley and more.

"NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that" Liam tweeted, "he doesn't give a f**k."

"Don't buy into his PR stunt" Liam went on, "he doesn't give a f**k. If the same thing had have gone on in Edinburgh he'd been up there like a shot ahem."

Liam Gallagher previously criticised Noel for not appearing at the city's One Love Manchester show, which took place June 4th.

You can read Liam's tweets below. Noel Gallagher has yet to comment.

Last night's We Are Manchester concert marked the reopening of the Manchester Arena, which had been closed since a terror attack at an Ariana Grande show in May. All proceeds from the event go towards the Manchester Memorial Fund.

Watch Noel Gallagher speak about the Manchester attacks below.