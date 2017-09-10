Liam Gallagher Slams Noel Gallagher's We Are Manchester Performance As "PR Stunt"

Noel Gallagher Sings Don't Look Back In Anger At We Are Manchester
The Oasis legend led a mass singalong of his anthem after giving a heartfelt tribute at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena on Saturday.
Liam Gallagher didn't seem too impressed with his brother's appearance at the benefit show.
Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to slate his brother's performance at last night's We Are Manchester benefit show. Noel Gallagher, who was headlining the event, shared the bill with Courteeners, Blossoms, Rick Astley and more.
"NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that" Liam tweeted, "he doesn't give a f**k."
"Don't buy into his PR stunt" Liam went on, "he doesn't give a f**k. If the same thing had have gone on in Edinburgh he'd been up there like a shot ahem."
Liam Gallagher previously criticised Noel for not appearing at the city's One Love Manchester show, which took place June 4th.
You can read Liam's tweets below. Noel Gallagher has yet to comment.
NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that he doesn't give a fuck— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 10 September 2017
Don't buy into his PR stunt he doesn't give a fuck if the same thing had have gone of in Edinburgh he'd been up there like a shot ahem— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 10 September 2017
Last night's We Are Manchester concert marked the reopening of the Manchester Arena, which had been closed since a terror attack at an Ariana Grande show in May. All proceeds from the event go towards the Manchester Memorial Fund.
Watch Noel Gallagher speak about the Manchester attacks below.
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
Noel Gallagher has spoken to LBC sister station Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.
