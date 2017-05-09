Liam Gallagher Says Comeback Will "Be A Walk In The Park"

Liam Gallagher has said his new single is on its way and that suggested he's not afraid of the competition from Gorillaz or "anybody" else.

Speaking to a fan who asked when his debut solo single was set for release, the outspoken rocker replied: "It's coming me lion patience no rush it's not like there's much competition out there you just relax brother".

When the Twitter user joked that there wouldn't be much competition from the animated band, the Oasis legend added that he couldn't see any competition from anybody, and that his first solo outing would be "a walk in the park".

This isn't the only dig the Supersonic star has had at Gorillaz or his Britpop rival Damon Albarn of late.

After the Blur frontman joked that Liam would have some "fantastic one-liners" about him working in the studio with his brother, Noel, his old Britpop rival declared "war".

The rocker even slammed Noel's performance of We Got The Power with Albarn and Savages' Jehnny Beth on The Graham Norton Show, saying his brother had "seriously lost the plot".