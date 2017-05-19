"Liam's In Touch": Skepta Responds To Liam Gallagher's Praise

Ricky Wilson Responds To Kasabian On Noughties Bands
The Oasis legend thinks the grime star is "keeping it real".
Skepta has responded to a seal of approval given to him by none other than Liam Gallagher.
The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to praise the grime star, writing: “Man like Skepta keeping it real. Got to stand for something.”
Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017
The grime star - who last night won the Ivor Novello award for Songwriter Of The Year - took to Twitter to return the favour, replying to the outspoken rocker with a red rose.
May 18, 2017
Some fans thought the online love-in might be evidence of a new friendship struck up between the pair, with one even suggesting they collaborate on a "diss track" against his brother Noel.
@liamgallagher you and skepta diss track about noel on your new album?— brad (@bradrufc98) May 18, 2017
Asked for further response by NME at the Ivor Novello's, the Shutdown star said: "Liam’s in touch, bro. You can see. Not everybody really knows what’s happening. It’s a presence, it’s apparent, I’m here. You can see it in there eyes, you can see it in Bowie’s eyes when he takes a photo, rest in peace. There are so many of them."
We think that means he's happy about it.
