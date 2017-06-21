Liam Gallagher’s Tale Of Partying With Steve Coogan Is Great

It’s a busy time for young Liam Gallagher. He’s just released his first solo single, performed his first solo gigs, now he’s getting ready to take on Glastonbury when he plays the Other Stage on Saturday evening.



But we’ve always got time for MORE LIAM - and this clip courtesy of Noisey is an absolute cracker.



Interviewed by journalist John Doran for the Noisey British Masters series, Liam tells the tale of a night out with Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan back in the hectic 90s.



“I love Coogan. I partied with him once, there was a wedding going on, Me and him are sat at the bar, having a couple of drinks. Loads of people come in and they’re going ‘Liam, are you going to sing Wonderwall?’.



“I was like, no none of that nonsense. He’s going, ‘Leave him alone, I’ll sing a song’. And I don’t think they really knew who he was. And he got up on stage and sang It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones, but fucking mega.



“Anyway, we drank loads of Guinness and gone up to our room and we crashed out. I woke up in the morning and I see this lump in the bed. I go, ‘Oh God, who’s this?’. A little tap on the fucking [shoulder].



“He’s fully clothed and he goes [mimes throwing back duvet] ‘Ahaaaaaaa!’”