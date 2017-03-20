Liam Gallagher Wants A Supersonic Sequel, Says Director

20th March 2017, 16:55

The former Oasis frontman has also revealed he's travelling to Paris to shoot the cover for his solo album.

Liam Gallagher Supersonic premiere

Liam Gallagher is keen to make a new Oasis documentary, according to the Supersonic director.

Speaking to the Daily Star,   Mat Whitecross said: "Liam said he wants to make a sequel. I don't know if he was joking or not."

The film maker revealed that both Gallagher brothers were keen on the idea of making another film which picks up where the first film left off at their historic Knebworth gig.

He said: "Actually, after we cut Knebworth, Liam and Noel both actually said they wanted to carry on."

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed he's travelling to Paris to shoot the cover for his debut solo album.

Various fansites claimed to have leaked the artwork for Gallagher's forthcoming studio effort, but the outspoken rocker has confirmed the visuals were "made up".

Gallagher has also taken to Twitter to slam his brother once again, this time vowing to sing Don't Look Back In Anger, making it "bigger" and "better" than Noel's original.

Fans will soon know if Liam Gallagher sticks to his word, with the Oasis man confirmed for solo dates at the likes of Serbia's Exit Festival, Lollapalooza Paris and Spain's Benicasssim. 

