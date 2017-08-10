Liam Gallagher Unveils For What It's Worth Single

Liam Gallagher has unveiled a new single entitled For What It's Worth today (10 August).

The track is available to download or stream right now from www.liamgallagher.com . It's the next cut to come from the rocker's forthcoming debut solo album, As You Were, following the release of Wall Of Glass and Chinatown.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles about the track, Gallagher beamed: “It’s a classic, man. It’s the most Oasis-y song on the album, it’s a top tune man.”

Despite playing new material in the likes of Wall Of Glass, Eh La, Bold and Greedy Soul live, Gallagher revealed he's yet to perform the song because he doesn't want to "give it all away".

“We’ve not played it live yet, he said. "We’ve been rehearsing it a bit, but we’re just holding it back. Doing lots of gigs, you don’t want to give it all away. I can’t wait for it to come out, so we can start playing it, you know what I mean?”

Gallagher may have not given it all away, but he did give his fans a little treat in the form of a teaser, which saw singing the track a cappella in the studio on Wednesday (8 August).

Speaking about his debut record - which is set for release on 6 October - the Rock 'N' Roll Star also revealed he refused to include the saxophone on his new LP because it sounded "pervy".

Asked if the instrument almost made it onto the album, the Oasis man told Moyles: “They said ‘It won’t sound like a saxophone - we’ll put it through a pedal and then it will fucking sound like a guitar’. I was like, ‘I ain’t nine mate, and you can’t fucking pull that one over.’

“I was like, ‘Well, there’s a guitar there that can fucking sound like a guitar’, I said: ‘Get your sax, put the fucking saxophone away and get your mellotrons out’.

He concluded: “Fuck that shit, it’s fucking Bryan Ferry, it’s creepy. Saxes are creepy, man. They’re like fucking pervy and shit, you know what I mean?”

Watch Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher in full here:

Liam Gallagher's Wall Of Glass is set for release on 6 October 2017.